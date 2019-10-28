WATCH: Roger Federer breaks down after winning 10th Swiss Indoors title

Roger Federer broke down on Sunday after winning his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time, defeating Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-2 in the final. The 38-year-old thanked his family after winning the title before breaking into tears as the crowd gave a standing ovation.

Advertising

Federer did not drop a set in four matches and was never pushed to a tiebreaker, taking 68 minutes to win the final. “It was fast but very nice. I think I played a great match,” Federer said.

“I was great on the offense, made very few unforced errors and came up with the big shots and served well when I had to,” he said.

“I would have never thought to win here 10 times, not even one, so it‘s very special. Thank you everyone, hope to see you all next year,” he concluded.

De Minaur, who wasn’t even born when Federer turned professional, said during the trophy ceremony, “I was really hoping that Roger was going to get sick of winning here and give someone else a chance. Too good again, that was amazing.”

Advertising

After winning his fourth title in 2019 and 103rd of his career, Federer has withdrawn from this week’s Paris Masters on Monday as he fine-tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals.

“I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters. I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros,” Federer said in a statement.