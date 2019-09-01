Watch: Rafael Nadal rescues crying kid from autograph-desperate crowd at US Open

Rafael Nadal once again proved why he is admired by fans all around the world as he rescued a crying kid from a crowd, lifted him up and wiped his tears. The World No. 2 is bidding for his fourth title at the ongoing US Open.

Advertising

The kid was trapped in the middle of a crowd, gasping for air as fans pushed each other to get Nadal’s autograph. The Spaniard spotted him and tried to calm down the crying kid. To make the kid feel better, he gave him an autograph on his cap.

Since then the video showing Nadal’s humility has gone viral on Twitter:

The 33-year-old is currently aiming for his fourth US Open title. Nadal has entered the fourth round of US Open 2019 beating Hyeon Chung of Korea on day six of the tournament by 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The three-times champion took control of the match when he broke the South Korean’s serve in the first set to grab a 4-2 lead and never looked back on a sunsoaked Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Next up for Nadal is a last 16-clash with 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who came out on top in his slugfest with John Isner on the Grandstand court.