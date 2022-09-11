Watch: Organisers surprise Iga Swiatek by putting her favourite tiramisu inside US Open trophy

After her Italian Open title win earlier this year, World No 1 Iga Swiatek said ‘she would celebrate with a lot of tiramisu.’

From Paris to New York…still looking for the tiramisu 😄 pic.twitter.com/6cOBINQgoO — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 10, 2022

“Today I’m going to celebrate with a lot of tiramisu, no regrets,” the world No 1 had said after defeating Ons Jabeur in the Italian Open final. She later posted her tiramisu celebrations on her social media accounts.

Four months later, Swiatek enjoyed a pleasant surprise after her US Open win. Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 to win her first US Open title, and third overall.

But the surprise was inside the US Open trophy.

!!!!! pic.twitter.com/87PMt0TfDe — Out of Context Iga Swiatek (@SwiatekOOC) September 11, 2022

“I’m told if you open up the top of the trophy, there may be something,” advised the moderator following the last question at the press conference.

As Swiatek lifted the trophy to discover her favourite dessert, USTA’s Managing Director of Corporate Communications Chris Widmaier said, “We notice you always check your trophy. This time we wanted you to find something. It is from the US Open.”

“Thank you,” exclaimed a surprised Swiatek. “I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn’t have anything to eat.”