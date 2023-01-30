Watch: Novak Djokovic sings ‘Muchachos’, the song that made Argentina popular at the World Cup

In a video that’s going viral on the internet, tennis star Novak Djokovic can be heard chanting the song “Muchachos” that made Argentina popular at the Qatar World Cup.

After winning his tenth title at the Australian Open on Sunday, the Melbourne King was invited to sing the famous song during his interaction with a journalist on ESPN Argentina channel. Ecstatic Djokovic didn’t deny the request of the reporter and went on to sing to the rhythm of “Muchachos”.

Watch video:

Novak Djokovic chanting the famous Argentina song from the World Cup. One of the best contents you will watch today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hj55kUGffN — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 30, 2023

The song “Muchachos” which references Messi, Maradona, and Argentina’s hopes erupted into a viral song ever since Messi himself said on a TV channel that it was one of his favourite football songs – he even sang a bit live.

Originally titled “Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho” (“Boys, Tonight I’ll Get Drunk”), it was a melancholic heartbreak number written in 2003 by La Mosca lead singer Guillermo Novellis and Sergio Cairat.

During the Qatar world cup, videos of Messi and his teammates singing and jumping to the song in the dressing room after the game against Mexico also went viral.