Watch: Novak Djokovic in joyous and giving mood after record seventh Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 to claim his seventh Australian Open title on Sunday. However, after the match the Serbian was in a joyous and giving mood. The world No.1 entertained his legions of fans by giving away gifts and memorabilia, except the shirt on his back. Djokovic walked through the Melbourne Park and in one video a group of fans climbed on a wall to get a glimpse of their hero. However, when they had nothing for Djokovic to sign, the champ unzipped his jacket and gave it to one lucky fan. Earlier, Djokovic had also given away one of his rackets, shoes to another fan in the ground.

A fan didn’t have anything for him to sign, so @DjokerNole took off his jacket, signed it and gave it away 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/DjbaJAHsUr — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 27 January 2019

Djokovic was on cloud nine after the win and was seen in a playful mood at his press conference. When veteran Italian tennis jounralist Ubaldo Scanagatta asked a question Djokovic left everyone in the room in hysterics with an expert impersonation of the latter.

Meanwhile, after securing the title Djokovic said, “Trophies are even more special when I have someone so dear and so special to me in my life to share this with,” Djokovic said.

“They are my dearest people on this planet next to my two brothers and my parents. I love them very much. I want to thank them for unconditional love and support through all these years,” news.com.au quoted him as saying.

“They’ve sacrificed a lot of their time and energy for me to live my dream to be standing here today and I try to always remind myself and not take that for granted.”