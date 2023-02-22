‘Egyptian pyramids aren’t man-made, Earth could be flat and used to watch Logan Paul half naked’: Nick Kyrigos in his wildest podcast

Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday revealed that if he had won the 2022 Wimbledon final, he would have retired from the sport.

The 27-year-old tennis star appeared on boxer and Youtuber Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast and said ‘That was my chance. That was really my chance. If I’d honestly won that, I think I would have retired at least for a year or two,” he said of his Wimbledon loss.

“I think I can win a grand slam. Wimbledon I was right there. I was two sets away. I won the first set and I thought this is it. And then I just didn’t stay in the moment and he stayed super composed.”

“I feel like I could do that. It’s weird, but I feel like it’s not even for me though. I feel like it’s for everyone else. All the haters as well. I could finally just rest. I could just go home and sleep in my bed and not deal with the s***.”

In a maundering conversation that involved Tennis, Egyptian Pyramids, Will Smith, Australian fans and more, the Canberra native revealed startling facts about himself, his career and life experiences.

The star tennis player, who is currently under rehabilitation, revealed that he doesn’t believe the Egyptian pyramids are man-made, the Earth could be flat and that he used to watch Logan Paul half naked in the wildest interview of his career.

When the hosts asked him about his interactions with celebrity fans, Kyrigos talked about his meeting with Will Smith. “Will Smith was a big one for me…he watched me courtside at the Australian Open. He was my favourite actor at that time for sure…I was real nervous and then I won and met him straight after that…that was a cool moment.”

The Aussie star also revealed that popstar Drake messaged him after the Wimbledon and that Jack Harlow and he talk time to time.

“It’s just crazy. I’m not supposed to be here,” Kyrigos said as he recalled the moments.

“Even here. I can’t believe I’m doing this right now to be honest. I’d watch you guys on TikTok in my bed like half naked in my bed. And now I’m sitting here,” he added.

On the ancient Egypt pyramids, Kyrigos said, “I don’t think the pyramids are man-made,” he said.

‘The doors are pretty big, and we as humans don’t need doors as big as those ones,” he added.

As the conversation went on, the focus shifted to who the greatest tennis player of all time was. Comparing Roger Federer to Michael Jordan he said, “Federer and Jordan are very similar, but I think Novak (Djokovic) is statistically better.”

When the hosts asked the Aussie if tennis players from the past, like Pete Sampras, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, were in the conversation, shaking his head, “No way,” Kyrgios said.

“Because I think (Michael) Jordan could still play (in the NBA) in this era, whereas those guys would get absolutely snipped in this era.”