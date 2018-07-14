WATCH: Tennis player ‘mocks’ Neymar during Wimbledon match

Neymar’s ‘diving’ was remembered during Wimbledon. Neymar’s ‘diving’ was remembered during Wimbledon.

Brazil star football Neymar received more attention for his “diving” in the World Cup in Russia, than for his goal-scoring abilities. His over-reaction to a Miguel Layun cleat on the leg during the Round of 16 clash against Mexico drew plenty of flak from the critics and the funs, and turned into a meme. Brazil won the match 2-0, but the PSG star’s “theatrics” in the match went viral and the “NeymarChallenge started making the round on Twitter, with people sharing their own versions of the incident. Now, it looks the footballer is being remembered at the Wimbledon, too.

The incident took place during the third-round senior doubles match between Mansour bahrami, Goran Ivanisevic, Jonas Björkman and Todd Woodbridge, on Friday. In the middle of the match, Bjorkman was struck by the ball on his back by his partner. Even though he was not much hurt by the incident, and was laughing about it with his partner, he later decided to have some fun at the expense of Neymar.

Bjorkman grabbed his stomach and started rolling around the center of the court, to imitate Neymar’s theatrics at the World Cup. Seeing the “drama”, Bahrami decided to join in on the act, and he climbed over the net, and waved for help. He later proceeded to do a mock-CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, to the player.

Neymar sendo homenageado em Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EnRK60Lwid — Leonardo 🇧🇷 (@lga_bh) 13 July 2018

In other Wimbledon matches on Friday, Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner to book a ticket to the final, in a match that went for 6 hours and 36 minutes. Novak Djokovic took a two-set lead over Rafael Nadal in the other match, which was suspended, and will be continued on Saturday.

