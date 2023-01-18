Watch: Nadal’s wife cries when he gets off court for an injury break

Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello couldn’t stop her tears as the defending champion continued playing with the injury in the second round of the Australian Open.

Nadal’s wife and coach, Carlos Moya was seen in tears while watching Nadal from the courtside.

Rafael Nadal bowed out of the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday after suffering an injury during his 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald.

Nadal called for the physio with a hip issue at 4-6, 3-5 down in the second set against Mackenzie McDonald on Rod Laver Arena.

He promptly left the court to receive treatment. Nadal returned from a medical timeout to rapturous applause, the crowd willing him to continue, which he did.

However, he was unable to play anywhere close to his usual level and eventually went down in straight sets 6-4 6-4 7-5.

“You never know what to read into moments like that,” Jim Courier said in commentary after the match.

“You can obviously imagine he will be back, also imagine that he won’t be back. This might be the last time here. Let’s hope it’s not. But if it is he certainly left a big mark.”

“We will never know if McDonald would have won this one straight up without the injury. He was in command. He was up a set and a break when Nadal’s body betrayed him.

“McDonald was playing excellent tennis. Nadal has been struggling to find his game since he suffered the abdominal injury at Wimbledon last year. This is far more troubling for Nadal than just simply not being in form. He’s now not in fitness. How long will it be before we get to see him out competing again?”

McDonald paid tribute to Nadal after the match. “It was tough to stay mentally engaged,” he said.

"I kind of just kept focusing on myself at the end and got through." What a performance from @mackiemacster 👏#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/vLNPXZEHoh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2023

“I found a way to pull it out. I’m happy. He’s an incredible champion. He is never going to give up regardless of the situation. Even closing it out against a top guy like that is always tough.

“I was trying to stay so focussed on what I was doing.”