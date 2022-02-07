Watch: Juan Martin Del Potro breaks down in tears during his retirement speech

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro broke down during his press conference ahead of the Argentina Open. The former US Open champions hinted about him retiring from the game.

The 33-year-old is currently ranked 757, having been a high of World No 3 in 2018 as he hasn’t played since fracturing his kneecap in June 2019 at Queen’s in London.

Since that injury, he has undergone four surgeries on his knee.

He had also broken his knee at the Shanghai Masters in October 2018 and had wrist injuries that hampered his progress as a player.

Del Potro, who famously won the 2009 US Open as the first player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic to win a grand slam since the 2005 Australian Open.

“It’s more a farewell than a return. I’ve tried different treatments and seen doctors for many years, and I never imagined retiring from tennis without playing,” he said at a press conference.

“I couldn’t find a better tournament than Buenos Aires to be able to do it. After this week, I’ll think about the future.”

During the tearful press conference, del Potro said he wasn’t expecting a miracle, despite holding the door open.

“I always overcame everything. I don’t want to close the door. I’m very excited because I love tennis,” del Potro said. “Today I have to be honest so as not to give the wrong message, although in two and a half years I gave messages that were not in line with my reality.

“If I’m honest I have to say that I’m not here for a miraculous comeback like on other occasions. I know the limitations I have physically, and we’ll see later.”

He later added: “With this injury I always said I wouldn’t give up. The farewell had to be on a court and not in a conference.”