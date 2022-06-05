Watch: Iga Swiatek’s reaction after seeing Robert Lewandowski in crowd

Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of women’s tennis by sweeping aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. The 21-year-old Pole’s blend of power, poise and precision on the clay was too much to handle for the 18-year-old Gauff, who never recovered from a shaky start in her maiden Grand Slam final.

After she defeated Coco Gauff, Swiatek immediately went up to the stands and hugged Poland and Bayern Munich footballer Robert Lewandowski who was there in the crowd to cheer Swiatek.

“I am happy that he is here, honestly. I do not know if he is a huge tennis fan or not. But I mean, Wow! He has been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels like it is hard to believe that he came to watch me. Just overawed”, Swiatek said on meeting Lewandowski.

Swiatek, who took over as world number one when Australian Ash Barty announced her shock retirement in March, has now won 35 consecutive matches – matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000. She raced through the opening set and snapped Gauff’s brief resistance in the second to become the fourth player this century to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on multiple occasions.

“Two years ago winning this was something amazing. This time I feel I worked hard to get here. It was pretty tough, the pressure was big,” said Swiatek after sobbing when the Polish anthem was being played. “Thank you fans for the support, for coming, all the Polish flags I see there,” she added, also thanking her team.