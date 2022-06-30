Watch: Davidovich Fokina loses cool, hits a ball out of the court at Wimbledon

Spanish player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday morning suffered a controversial exit from Wimbledon 2022 when he lost at the hands of Czech player Jiri Vesely.

Fokina lost in the second round after a brilliant first-round win at Wimbledon that saw him take out the No.7 seed Hubert Hurkacz in five sets.

While trailing 9-7 in the fifth set tiebreak against Vesely on Court 17, Fokina hit a ball in anger out of the court before he started to prepare to face double match points. Then he was penalised a point by umpire Carlos Ramos and lost the tie 3-6 7-5 7-6 3-6 6-7.

Match point is an ill advised time to commit a point penalty pic.twitter.com/gFottACqjM — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 29, 2022

Having seen the incident, commentators were stunned. “I don’t agree with it. That’s crazy… what a lousy way to end it,” US tennis great John McEnroe told ESPN.

An image of a dejected Fokina still sitting in his seat after the match had ended, when his opponent had left the court, summed up the mood.

Davidovich Fokina had been cited for a different code violation earlier. When Ramos made the match-ending call, Davidovich Fokina questioned the ruling, saying his two citations were for different infractions.

Two such violations during one match result in a point being awarded to the opponent. This one happened to come right after Davidovich Fokina missed a forehand to give Vesely a 9-7 edge in the first-to-10-points, win-by-two final-set tiebreaker.

Vesely moves on to face 30th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the third round.