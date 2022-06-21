Watch: Daniil Medvedev yells at his coach, who walks away from the court

After going down by a set and a break, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev lashed out at his coach, who reacted by leaving the stadium. The video of the incident has gone viral where coach Gilles Cervara stood up from his seat and stormed out of the court after being yelled at by Medvedev during the Halle final.

Medvedev was visibly frustrated and angry after Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz dominated Medvedev in the Halle final as he handed the Russian a 6-1 6-4 loss. After dominating the first set, Hurkacz broke Medvedev in the opening game of the second set.

Medvedev’s outburst irked many on the court and later on social media. Having seen the tennis star react like this, one of the commentators said on air,” “Gilles Cervara has seen enough. I’m not sure if there’s been something said there or whether it was just the nature of that point but he is leaving the OWL arena. I can’t quite believe what I’ve seen there.”

For the Russian Tennis player, this isn’t the first defeat in the final since he won the US Open win last year. He previously lost to Novak Djokovic, who he had defeated in the fourth grand slam final in 2021, in Paris Masters final, Alexander Zverev in ATP World Tour Finals, Rafael Nadal in Australia Open final, and Tim van Rijthoven in Libema Open final.



It wasn’t Medvedev’s first outburst at the tennis court as well. The 26-year old had lost his cool earlier this year during the Australian Open, calling the chair umpire, ‘stupid’ during his semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev will next be competing at the Mallorca Open, where he has been seeded No.1. He will not feature at Wimbledon 2022 owing to the ban on Russian players.