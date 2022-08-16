scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Watch: Daniil Medvedev confronts fans after called ‘loser’

Medvedev was heckled by a fan after the Russian star lost a 6-7 6-4 6-2 thriller to the in-form Kyrgios in the second round at the Canadian Open.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 16, 2022 10:19:00 am
A video of the incident has gone viral.

World No.1 Daniil Medvedev was seen confronting fans after on of them yelled out to the Russian star, calling him a “loser”. The incident took place after Medvedev lost a 6-7 6-4 6-2 thriller to the in-form Kyrgios in the second round at the Canadian Open.

A video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, Medvedev was seen returning back to the man and engaging in a confrontation which took about a minute. The security tried to separate the pair as it got heated.

Medvedev, who is taking part in the ATP Cincinnati Masters as Top Seed, declined to elaborate on what he told the young spectator who called him a “loser.”

“I was disappointed after losing the match (in three sets to Kyrgios),” Medvedev said. “But when someone mocks me, I’ll respond.

“It would be bad to let people shout bad things at me and just keep walking.

“I will ask what his problem is.”

However, Kyrgios came in Medvedev’s defence and blasted the “low IQ crowd” and posted on Twitter, “Disgusting behaviour. ️This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect.”

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:18:28 am

