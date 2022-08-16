Watch: Daniil Medvedev confronts fans after called ‘loser’

Updated: August 16, 2022 10:19:00 am
World No.1 Daniil Medvedev was seen confronting fans after on of them yelled out to the Russian star, calling him a “loser”. The incident took place after Medvedev lost a 6-7 6-4 6-2 thriller to the in-form Kyrgios in the second round at the Canadian Open.
A video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, Medvedev was seen returning back to the man and engaging in a confrontation which took about a minute. The security tried to separate the pair as it got heated.
Medvedev, who is taking part in the ATP Cincinnati Masters as Top Seed, declined to elaborate on what he told the young spectator who called him a “loser.”
God, how awful can fans be when they chant ‘loser’ to a tennis player after a tough battle on the court 👎🏻
Achieve something yourself in this life..
Having respect for another person is an important rule of a human being. pic.twitter.com/raFBQ8AXN7
— Meddy Family (@dmedvedevfans) August 13, 2022
“I was disappointed after losing the match (in three sets to Kyrgios),” Medvedev said. “But when someone mocks me, I’ll respond.
“It would be bad to let people shout bad things at me and just keep walking.
“I will ask what his problem is.”
However, Kyrgios came in Medvedev’s defence and blasted the “low IQ crowd” and posted on Twitter, “Disgusting behaviour. ️This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect.”
Disgusting behaviour ☹️ This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect. https://t.co/p0MG6vF4Xn
— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 14, 2022
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
NATA 2022 Phase 3 result today: Here’s how to check marks
Delhi weather: Light or very light rainfall predicted this week
Bharat Biotech completes clinical trials for intranasal Covid vaccine
Telangana to come to a standstill at 11.30 am today to sing national anthem
Raksha Bandhan box office day 5: As Akshay Kumar’s film struggles to hit Rs 50 crore lifetime, Aanand L Rai’s production house celebrates performance
Studio says ‘no money lost’ on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, amid reports of distributors demanding compensation for losses
Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Mindy Kaling on how characters on ‘Never Have I Ever’ represent different sides of her personality
Karnataka minister Madhuswamy’s audio clip on ‘govt not functioning’ triggers row, horticulture minister asks him to quit
Nicholas Evans, author of ‘The Horse Whisperer,’ dead at 72
Ian Chappell: Commentary box to miss strong voice that called a spade a spade
Sidharth Malhotra taunts Kiara Advani as she crops him from her video, fan says ‘marry her right now’