Watch: Daniil Medvedev confronts fans after called ‘loser’

World No.1 Daniil Medvedev was seen confronting fans after on of them yelled out to the Russian star, calling him a “loser”. The incident took place after Medvedev lost a 6-7 6-4 6-2 thriller to the in-form Kyrgios in the second round at the Canadian Open.

A video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, Medvedev was seen returning back to the man and engaging in a confrontation which took about a minute. The security tried to separate the pair as it got heated.

Medvedev, who is taking part in the ATP Cincinnati Masters as Top Seed, declined to elaborate on what he told the young spectator who called him a “loser.”

God, how awful can fans be when they chant ‘loser’ to a tennis player after a tough battle on the court 👎🏻 Achieve something yourself in this life.. Having respect for another person is an important rule of a human being. pic.twitter.com/raFBQ8AXN7 — Meddy Family (@dmedvedevfans) August 13, 2022

“I was disappointed after losing the match (in three sets to Kyrgios),” Medvedev said. “But when someone mocks me, I’ll respond.

“It would be bad to let people shout bad things at me and just keep walking.

“I will ask what his problem is.”

However, Kyrgios came in Medvedev’s defence and blasted the “low IQ crowd” and posted on Twitter, “Disgusting behaviour. ️This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect.”