Watch: Carlos Alcaraz’s special drop shot in his win over Cilic….even he couldn’t believe it

Carlos Alcaraz is just so good at Tennis. The 19-year-old has more wins in his first 100 matches (75) than Rafael Nadal (67), Novak Djokovic (65), Andy Murray (63) and Roger Federer (51) at that stage in their careers.

But the game is so much above and beyond stats. His game is so much above and beyond stats. Good on the measures of ‘you’ve to watch it to believe it’.

Such as his win against Marin Cilic at ATP Cincinnati Round of 16. The Spaniard beat his Croatian opponent in straight sets in a match that lasted little over an hour to walk into the quarterfinals. Ranked 526 as of now, Alcaraz showed little respect to the world no. 17, defeating him 7-6, 6-1.

One particular drop shot however, was so good that even Alcaraz himself couldn’t believe it.

The Spaniard ran his way up to the net to end a rally, gently placing the ball in the other half of the court and kill the pace off it. Cilic had little time to cover the distance and attempt a return.

Alcaraz can be seen surprised by his own glorious self at that instance. The 19-year-old has been known to have an effective drop shot that he has used against the top ranked players, including the likes of Djokovic, Nadal, Tsitsipas and Zverev, early in his career.

The Spaniard will now face British sensation Cameron Norrie in the last eight of the Western & Southern Open 2022.