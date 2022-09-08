WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz plays insane behind the back shot at US Open

Is there anything Carlos Alcaraz can’t do?

The 19-year-old has more wins in his first 100 matches (75) than Rafael Nadal (67), Novak Djokovic (65), Andy Murray (63) and Roger Federer (51) at that stage in their careers. But leave the numbers.

The Spaniard, so early in his career, has a knack of delivering moments that are categorized under the ‘you’ve to see it to believe it’ shelf of tennis brilliance. Just as this one shot he played for a point in his win against Jannik Sinner in the US Open quarter final on late Wednesday night in the US.

The point of the tournament brought to you by @carlosalcaraz 👇 pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

With Sinner leading on advantage in the second set, looking to make it 12 points split equal, Alcaraz responded to his serve with a forehand return. The Italian then delivered a strong forehand straight down the middle. Alcaraz had misjudged his run from the left by a tad, but hang on. In came the behind the back shot, calling for Sinner to approach closer to the net as he delivered a slow return. Alcaraz, like any good player, didn’t stand on his crowd pleasing shot and finished the job, landing a final forehand that got him the point.

Unreal tennis. And it needed to be in a closely contested match that saw the Spaniard emerge as winner and proceed to the final four stages.

Alcaraz bested Sinner 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 3-6 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 19-year-old will now face home favorite Francis Tiafoe in the men’s singles semifinal on Saturday, September 10.