Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz gets a standing ovation for his stunning forehand shot at US Open semifinal

Even though Alcaraz lost the first set, he went on to win the match 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 to qualify for his first grand slam final and will become the youngest in the US Open era to play the summit clash.

Alcaraz's shot to break the rally in the first set and the crowd's reaction to it at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Screengrab: US Open/Twitter)

“We’ve seen it before but seeing really is believing.”

The commentator much like everyone else at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and those having tuned in via their screens from across the world was out of words. Carlos Alcaraz had run up and down, left and right and played one of the most unreal forehand shots to finish off a rally in the first set of his US Open semifinal against Frances Tiafoe. Here, inject this in your veins.

A forehand up the line off his backheel, Alcaraz was sliding when he delivered that final shot. A combination of forehands and backhands from both the players, a chip return from Tiafoe answered with a drop shot by Alcaraz, a drop volley from Tiafoe near the net met by an Alcaraz back hand cross volley, the intensity of the rally had pumped up the thousands at the venue and that finish was equivalent of the cherry on top of a cake. Even former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama, who was in attendance, looked taken aback by Alcaraz’s finish.

The rally perfectly described the second men’s singles semifinal at the final grand slam of the year. A close contest that would go right down the wire.

Even though Alcaraz lost the first set, he went on to win the match 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 to qualify for his first grand slam final and will become the youngest in the US Open era to play the summit clash.

The Spaniard will play the Roland Garros finalist from earlier this summer, Norway’s Casper Ruud to claim the title.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:18:21 am
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

