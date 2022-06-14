Watch: Are you kidding me? Fan surprises Roger Federer with a tattoo he got in his honor

Roger Federer’s recovery from knee surgery is going slowly and his world ranking has slumped to 50, his lowest in 22 years. But the twenty-time Grand Slam champion still have an incredible fan following.

Roger Federer has plenty of super fans around the world and one of them saw his dreams turned into reality by the Swiss superstar.

The chances of showing @rogerfederer the tattoo you have of him are low…but never zero 😉 🎥: @carmona_vini pic.twitter.com/tkLoybXrS5 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 13, 2022

In a video posted on Instagram, a fan can be heard saying he got a tattoo in Federer’s honor, while also calling the former World No. 1 his ‘biggest inspiration.’ After looking at the tattoo, the 40-year-old said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ before hugging the fan.

Federer rubbed his arm to make sure the tattoo was real and he then embraced the fan warmly in what was a special moment for all present.

Federer is still hoping to make a return to the game at the age of 40, but he has been out for a year with a knee problem that could end his glorious career at the top.

Federer, who has undergone a third surgery on his knee, is eyeing a return to action at the Laver Cup in London at the end of September.

“I had surgery at the end of August and people ask me ‘So, how does it look?’. And each time I have to answer that it will take a little more time,” Federer told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

After the Laver Cup from September 23-25, Federer has already said he intends to play in his hometown tournament of Basel from October 24-30.