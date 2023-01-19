WATCH: Andy Murray’s jaw dropping defense leaves fans wowing out loud at Australian Open

Andy Murray is just brilliant, isn’t he?

The fans at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne were reminded of the Scottish international’s quality in his second round game against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Trailing 2-0 in the third game against the Australia international, Murray produced a scintillating display, running full width of the court multiple times since the serve, eventually getting his first win in the third game.

ANDY MURRAY YOU ARE KIDDING! 😱 That is some of the BEST defense you will EVER see! 🛡️ 🖥️ #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/KfWgfBbqFo#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/UFiQjBcrQd — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 19, 2023

Murray came into the match on the back of a pulsating 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-7 win in the first round against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

“I felt very proud of myself after the match. That’s not something that I generally felt over the years at the end of the tennis matches. I was impressed with myself, which again is not something… I’m hard on myself usually,” Murray said.

“Yeah, tonight I need to give myself some credit because the last few years have been tough. I’ve lost a few of those type of matches in the Slams the last couple years.

“Whether that’s the (Stefanos) Tsitsipas match (at the U.S. Open) or (John) Isner at Wimbledon, that one could have gone the other way tonight, but I stayed strong and I deserved to win.”

At the time of the last update in the second round game, Murray trailed to Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, with the contest into a fourth game.