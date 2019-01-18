WATCH: Andreas Seppi ensures wife stays dry in the rain during his Australian Open match

Andreas Seppi on Friday proved that chivalry isn’t dead as he ensured his wife stayed dry in the rain during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe at the Australian Open. The Italian tennis player made a beautiful gesture as he asked a ball kid to take a towel to his wife to keep her dry in the rain as she watched him go down in the five-set match.

Seppi was all smiles when his wife Michela Bernardi blew him a kiss from the stands on Court 3 after he sent a ball kid with a towel to her as it drizzled on Friday. The video of the gesture has now gone viral on social media.

The 34-year-old Andreas Seppi went down 6-7 (3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Tiafoe to get eliminated from the Australian Open. With the win, Tiafoe has advanced to the fourth round at Melbourne Park, his first appearance in the Round of 16 at any Grand Slam. He will next play 20th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Thomas Fabbiano, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4, earlier Friday.