scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: A panda bear guy intervenes a tennis game in ATP tournament

A guy dressed as a panda invaded the court when a tennis match was underway in the ATP tournament in Rotterdam.

In an amuzing incident, a guy dressed as a panda invaded the court when a tennis match was underway in the ATP tournament in Rotterdam. The situation looks somewhat surreal as the game stopped for some time and it left many wondering what exactly had happened.

While Halys and Barrere were playing their qualifying match, a man dressed as a panda came out from under the stands, took a turn around the track, with the typical romp that these animals usually do, and left the same place where he had appeared.

Neither the players nor the chair umpire were surprised. When he left, the game resumed.

Watch Video-

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:13 IST
Next Story

NDMC official says Arvind Kejriwal doing ‘cheap politics’ over staff regularisation; Govt says ‘never sought any credit’

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
close