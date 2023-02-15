Watch: A panda bear guy intervenes a tennis game in ATP tournament

In an amuzing incident, a guy dressed as a panda invaded the court when a tennis match was underway in the ATP tournament in Rotterdam. The situation looks somewhat surreal as the game stopped for some time and it left many wondering what exactly had happened.

While Halys and Barrere were playing their qualifying match, a man dressed as a panda came out from under the stands, took a turn around the track, with the typical romp that these animals usually do, and left the same place where he had appeared.

Neither the players nor the chair umpire were surprised. When he left, the game resumed.

Watch Video-