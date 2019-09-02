Don’t know what I would have done without Virat Kohli’s support, says Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal, who took a set off Roger Federer in the US Open first round last week, making the world of tennis sit up in momentary concern, has spoken about India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s support for him.

The Virat Kohli Foundation and its Athlete Development Program has been sponsoring Nagal’s training expenses, tournaments, nutrition and other requirements for almost two years.

Nagal told Bombay Times, “Virat Kohli’s foundation has been supporting me since 2017. I haven’t been performing well for the last two years and was facing a financial crisis. If I didn’t have Virat Kohli supporting me, I don’t know what I would have done.”

“Early this year, when I was flying from Canada to Germany after a tournament, I had six dollars in my wallet… just six dollars after the help that I have been getting, so imagine what a mess I must have been before. But I survived, and things are getting better. If people fund athletes, it will only help the sport flourish in the country. I am fortunate to get that support from Virat,” he added.

Having turned 22 last month, Nagal is the youngest Indian to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw in 25 years. “I think he is going to have a very solid career,” Federer said after their first round match.

Nagal is ranked 190 in the world as of now, his career-best, but is set to surge up the rankings when they are updated after the US Open.