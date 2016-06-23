Victoria Azarenka ruled out of Wimbledon with knee injury

By: Reuters | London | Published: June 23, 2016 6:33:56 pm
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a knee injury, organisers said on Thursday.
Belarussian Azarenka , who would have been seeded six at the championships, has not played since retiring from a first-round match at the French Open last month.
It is yet another blow for the two-times Australian Open champion who has been plagued by foot injuries.
Her withdrawal means five-times champion Venus Williams will move up into the top eight seeds.
