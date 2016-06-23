Victoria Azarenka ruled out of Wimbledon with knee injury

Victoria Azrenka had suffered the injury during the French Open. (Source: Reuters) Victoria Azrenka had suffered the injury during the French Open. (Source: Reuters)

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a knee injury, organisers said on Thursday.

Belarussian Azarenka , who would have been seeded six at the championships, has not played since retiring from a first-round match at the French Open last month.

It is yet another blow for the two-times Australian Open champion who has been plagued by foot injuries.

Her withdrawal means five-times champion Venus Williams will move up into the top eight seeds.

