Thursday, June 14, 2018
Victoria Azarenka ruled out of Wimbledon with knee injury

Victoria Azarenka, seeded number 6 at the Wimbledon, pulled out from the grass court tournament that begins on June 27.

By: Reuters | London | Published: June 23, 2016 6:33:56 pm
Victoria Azrenka had suffered the injury during the French Open. (Source: Reuters)
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a knee injury, organisers said on Thursday.
Belarussian Azarenka , who would have been seeded six at the championships, has not played since retiring from a first-round match at the French Open last month.
It is yet another blow for the two-times Australian Open champion who has been plagued by foot injuries.
Her withdrawal means five-times champion Venus Williams will move up into the top eight seeds.

