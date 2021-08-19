scorecardresearch
Venus Williams receives wild card to play in US Open

Venus Williams, 41, is a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows and has competed in the event every year since 2006.

August 19, 2021 8:27:39 am
Venus Williams in action on court during the Wimbledon Championships this year. (AP)

Venus Williams was awarded a wild card Wednesday to compete in her 23rd U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association announced.

Williams, 41, is a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows (2000, 2001) and has competed in the event every year since 2006. Her WTA ranking is No. 112, which is outside the top 104 who receive direct entry into the tournament.

CoCo Vandeweghe, who currently is ranked No. 160, also was one of the seven players to receive a wild card. She joined Caty McNally, Hailey Baptiste, Katie Volynets, Emma Navarro and 17-year-old Ashlyn Krueger.

The 2021 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 30.

