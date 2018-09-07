Serena Williams crushes Anastasija Sevastova to reach US Open final

Follow Us:
A win on Saturday would give the 36-year-old American Serena Williams a seventh US Open title, breaking a tie with Chris Evert for the most in the Open era.

By: Reuters | New York | Published: September 7, 2018 6:17:21 am
Serena Williams of the United States salutes the crowd after her match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia (not pictured) in a women's semi-final match on day eleven of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Serena Williams won 12 of last 13 games to progress into US Open final. (Source: USA TODAY Sports)
Serena Williams swept past Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday and into the final of the U.S. Open to sit one win away from a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams walked off Arthur Ashe Stadium court with a wave and twirl to await the winner of the other semi-final between Japan’s Naomi Osaka and American Madison Keys, who lost last year’s final to Sloane Stephens.

Just seven months and seven tournaments removed from returning to competition following the birth of her first child, Williams was back at her best

and needed just 66 minutes to beat the 19th seeded Latvian and reach her 31st Grand Slam final.

A win on Saturday would also give the 36-year-old American a seventh US Open title, breaking a tie with Chris Evert for the most in the Open era.

