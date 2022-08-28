US Open: With Serena Williams nearing the end, can anyone else fill her shoes?

Few can question Serena Williams’ claim to the title of the greatest tennis player of her generation, and she did it with some style. Her dominance was unwavering throughout her career which saw her win 23 Grand Slam titles and end five years as the World No.1, but what was most remarkable was the consistency.

In the upcoming weeks, ahead of the Williams’ US Open swansong, much will be made of her legacy, on and off the court. And a defining aspect of that legacy, an enduring reminder of her greatness, will be the consistency of her results on tour.

By 2007, Williams had already won seven Majors – four in a row between 2002-03 – which would have put her among some of the greats of the game. But in the next 12 years, the American did not fail to reach the final of at least one Grand Slam. She was undoubtedly the best player on the tour, and she had the results to show for it. The same can’t be said about the players lining up to lift the US Open title next week.

Celebrate greatness, honor a legacy and #TwirlForSerena. Recreate @serenawilliams iconic celebration and use the hashtag to be featured in a worldwide tribute to a global superstar. pic.twitter.com/mDdJDoAwOa — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2022

Consistency has been rewarded on the women’s tour this year. Iga Swiatek tops the list for match wins in 2022, which saw her 37-match winning streak take 4 WTA 1000 titles and a second French Open crown. Simona Halep, back from injury purgatory under a new coach, is second. She opened the year with a title, reached the semifinals in Wimbledon, and won her first hardcourt tile in 5 years at the WTA 1000 in Toronto this month.

Ons Jabeur, and Beatrice Haddad Maia are tied at third, and both produced their best on grass. Jabeur converted by reaching final at Wimbledon, backing up titles in Madrid and Berlin, as well as a final in Rome. In Cincinnati last week, Caroline Garcia became the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 title. But the fact that she is fifth on this list shows that the result was less of a shock, and more of a reward for her consistency.

Swiatek is now the undisputed World No.1, Jabeur and Halep have consolidated their places in the top 10, Haddad Maia has risen nearly 70 places in the rankings since the start of the year, and Garcia is a few good results away from qualifying for the year-end Championships. Despite all of the consistent performances, the US Open feels more open than ever.

The same can be said about the men – both pre-US Open Masters tournaments were won by unseeded players – but in Rafael Nadal, who remains unbeaten at the Grand Slams this year, there is a clear favourite. In Carlos Alcaraz, there is a teenage sensation to support, and in Daniil Medvedev, despite a poor run to the Open, there are expectations on the defending champion and World No. 1.

Much of the unfairly perceived lack of quality in women’s tennis recently has been due to the frequent chaos in the Majors. Consistency may be reflected in the rankings, but there is more attention and coverage in the two-week period of a Grand Slam – which used to be Williams’ domain – than most of the year combined. The top players have not capitalised on that attention.

Who after Serena?

Since 2020, seven different players have won the 10 Grand Slams on the women’s tour. In comparison, only four have won on the men’s side, and eight of those have been split between Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The narrative around men’s tennis’ ‘Big 3’ is not based on who wins the most titles, or who finishes the most years at No. 1. The Majors are what matter, and neutral fans tune in to watch the trio compete for them year after year.

Advertisement

There are several valid debates around men’s and women’s tennis: Best-of-five vs best-of-three, the huge differences in prize money away from the Slams, the poor TV deals, how the women do not get equal claim to the stage. But take out the Big 3’s domination of the Majors and similar chaos is likely to ensue.

This year’s US Open is likely to be no different. A dozen different players could emerge as contenders, and there are no clear favourites. Swiatek may be the top seed, and but the dust has settled from her landmark summer, and a lacklustre buildup, as well a tough quarter that has former Slam champions like Petra Kvitova, and exciting upstarts like Zhang Qinwen, could cause problems.

Halep has been solid all year, and with the Toronto title under her belt, confidence will be high. But the thigh injury that kept her out of Cincinnati last week might shake things up. She’s in the same quarter as Garcia, who may be in the form of her life, but there are question marks over her ability to handle the pressure on the big stage.

Advertisement

Eyes are also on former champions Emma Raducanu, who is still in her first full year on tour and has struggled to keep up with the expectations that have followed her since her fairytale triumph in New York last year, and Naomi Osaka, who has not been the same dominant force she once was on hardcourts since her break last year to prioritise her mental health. They are both in the same quarter, alongside Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, both of whom have plenty to prove.

Williams’ farewell is likely to bring in the crowds, the anticipation, and the eyeballs, and rightly so. Few can argue she transcended the sport, and forever changed how women athletes are perceived. The big question, however, remains who can usher the women’s game into the next generation?