US Open: Serena Williams does not understand why Patrick Mouratoglou admitted to coaching

Serena Williams of the United States sits at her bench after yelling at the chair umpire during the women’s final against Naomi Osaka of Japan. (Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS) Serena Williams of the United States sits at her bench after yelling at the chair umpire during the women’s final against Naomi Osaka of Japan. (Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS)

After the US Open women’s singles title match controversy involving the chair umpire Carlos Ramos, Serena Williams said that she did not understand why her coach Patrick Mouratoglou admitted giving her instructions during the final.

In an interview to Network Ten, Serena said that her coach did not give instructions as they do not have signals between them. She said to the Sunday Project, “I just don’t understand what [coach Patrick Mouratoglou] was talking about because I asked him, you weren’t coaching, we don’t have signals, we’ve never had signals and he said he made a motion.”

“So you said you made a motion, now you told people that you’re coaching me. That doesn’t make sense, why would you say that?”

Serena has been fined a total of $17,000 for her three code violations during the final against Naomi Osaka. The six-time US Open winner has been docked $10,000 for ‘verbal abuse’ of chair umpire Carlos Ramos by the tournament referee’s office. Additionally, she has been fined $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket. The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up.

During the match, Serena called the chair umpire a ‘liar’ and a ‘thief’ and said he treated her differently than male players. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Osaka in the final.

However, Serena wants to move on from the episode. “What I’m just trying to do most of all is to just recover from that,” she added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd