Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal Live, US Open 2019 LIVE Score updates: Sumit Nagal wins first, goes down in second set

Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal Live: After making an incredible comeback in the final qualifying round in the US Open, Sumit Nagal made his Grand Slam debut against tennis legend Roger Federer. The match is being played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The Swiss is the favourite against Nagal.

Nagal started the match on a strong note as he won the first set 6-4. However, the Swiss legend bounced back in the second set, thrashing his opponent 6-1. Ahead of his clash, the Indian received the backing of Virat Kohli. In a post on social media Kohli said that he will be cheering for Sumit Nagal as he battled Federer in a highly-anticipated 1st-round match.