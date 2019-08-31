US Open: Roger Federer finds razor sharp touch, Serena Williams cruises into 4th round

After slow starts in his first two U.S. Open matches, Roger Federer took his game up a notch on Friday with a stress-free 6-2 6-2 6-1 win over Briton Daniel Evans to reach the round of 16 in New York.

The Swiss great was brimming with confidence from the start, taking advantage of the speedy hardcourts under the open roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a warm and sunny day.

Federer, who is seeking his sixth U.S. Open title, rifled 48 winners and 10 aces to see off the overmatched Evans, who is now 0-3 lifetime against the 38-year-old.

Federer has had limited court time since his epic defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon final in July but appeared to shake off any remaining rust with the win.

“I really enjoyed myself today. Beautiful sky and you guys out here also helped,” he said in an on-court interview in front of an adoring crowd.

‘Sick and tired’ of talk of preference

However, Federer said he is sick and tired of complaints that he receives a favourable playing schedule after his latest U.S. Open victim suggested on Friday the five-times champion gets preferential treatment.

Federer began day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Briton Dan Evans, who because of rain earlier in the week did not finish his second-round match until Thursday afternoon.

Evans looked tired from the outset of his third-round loss to Federer, who completed his previous match under a closed roof on Wednesday, but the Swiss great said his team did not demand an early start time but were asked if they had a preference.

“That doesn’t mean like, ‘Roger asks, Roger gets.’ Just remember that, because I have heard this shit too often now,” said Federer. “I’m sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do.

“We can give our opinion. That’s what we do. But I’m still going to walk out even if they schedule me at 4:00 in the morning.”

Next up for third seeded Federer is a meeting with either Pablo Carreno Busta or David Goffin, and Federer said he would not underestimate either opponent.

“They are both really quality baseliners,” he said, adding that he expected the 15th seed Goffin to come out on top in his tie with the Spaniard.

“I expect it to be tough, not like today anyway.”

Serena cruises by Muchova into fourth round

Serena Williams moved another step closer to a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Karolina Muchova on Friday to reach the last 16 at the U.S. Open.

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Muchova held serve for an early 3-2 lead in her first career meeting with Williams but the six-times champion cranked up the pace and won the next seven games to take over the match.

“I think I had a lot of intensity today which was really good for me,” Williams, who improved to 18-1 in third-round U.S. Open matches, said in her on-court interview.

Williams took advantage of a poor serving performance by Muchova and broke her opponent five times, including in the final game where she sealed the victory when the Czech sent a forehand long.

Muchova, who reached the U.S. Open third round last year as a qualifier in her Grand Slam main draw debut, won just 36% percent of points on her second serve, which Williams feasted on with her trademark power.

The victory for Williams was a much smoother outing than she had in her previous match, where she spent the first half of the encounter trying to find her rhythm against American teenager Catherine McNally.

Williams made 28 unforced errors against McNally and later promised to be better, a claim which she backed up as she made only 15 unforced errors in her clash with Muchova.

Up next for Williams will be Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic, who beat Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Martic is in the midst of a breakthrough season in which she claimed her first title with a triumph in Istanbul and followed that up with an impressive run at the French Open where she reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final.