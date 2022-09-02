scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Rafael Nadal wins ugly US Open match against Fabio Fognini

Nadal steadied the ship and looked to be cruising to the finish line when, while leading 3-0 in the fourth set, he was struck on the nose by his racket when it hit the court and bounced back sharply.

Rafael NAdALSep 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain lays down after an injury to his nose during a match against Fabio Fognini of Italy on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. (Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday.

The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.

Nadal steadied the ship and looked to be cruising to the finish line when, while leading 3-0 in the fourth set, he was struck on the nose by his racket when it hit the court and bounced back sharply.

That led to a medical time out where the 22-time Grand Slam champion lay on his back with his eyes closed as a pink bandage was applied to stop the bleeding.

Nadal regrouped and with the backing of the partisan crowd sealed the win on Fognini’s 60th unforced error to end the ugly affair in which the players combined for 15 breaks of serve and 11 double faults.

“For more than one-and-a-half hours I was not competing, it was one of my worst starts ever,” Nadal said in an on-court interview.

“When this happens, hopefully not too often, you have to stay positive and stay patient. The match is long.”
Next up for Nadal is Richard Gasquet, who defeated Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-4 earlier in the day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

Nadal is 18-0 lifetime against the Frenchman.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 11:42:21 am
Next Story

Karnataka: Under high security, Ganesh idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

NASA says it’s a ‘Go’ for launch of Artemis moon rocket on Sep 3

NASA says it’s a ‘Go’ for launch of Artemis moon rocket on Sep 3

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 02: Latest News