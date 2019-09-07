US Open: Rafael Nadal downs Matteo Berrettini to reach fifth final

Rafael Nadal moved to being just one win away from his fourth US Open title and his 19th Grand Slam title by beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (6) 6-4 6-1 in the semi-final on Friday.

The 33-year-old put pressure on the underdog Italian’s serve from the start but Berrettini saved six break points to set up a first set tiebreaker.

Berrettini raced out to a 4-0 lead thanks to some uncharacteristically sloppy play from the Spaniard and the 23-year-old had two set points at 4-6.

But Berrettini suddenly got tight and Nadal took advantage, wearing him down in the extended baseline rallies and saving two set points. He managed to overturned the 0-4 deficit soon after and captured the set when the Italian sent a forehand long for his 20th unforced error, leading Nadal to let out a roar.

Nadal broke Berrettini on his 10th opportunity to take a 4-3 lead in the second set and cruised to the finish, absorbing Berrettini’s powerful forehands and redirecting them to his weaker backhand side to see off the first time slam semi-finalist.

In a rematch of the final of Rogers Cup in Montreal last month, Rafael Nadal will now face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday, aiming for his fourth title in Flushing Meadows. He had turned out as the victor in the previous meeting winning the match 6-3, 6-0.

If the Spaniard wins the final, he will be just one shy of Roger Federer’s record of 20 Men’s Grand Slam titles.