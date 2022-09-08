US Open Quarterfinals: Carlos Alcaraz downs Jannik Sinner in an all-time classic; Swiatek keeps her cool into the semis

In a match befitting the stage, a battle between men’s tennis’ two most prodigious talents, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 in a match that lasted nearly five and a half hours – the second longest in US Open history, and the latest-ever finish as the clock struck 3 am.

Sinner did an outstanding job to quell Alcaraz’s amazing start, sticking with him throughout the second set. Alcaraz hit 16 winners and just 5 unforced errors in that set, but Sinner was measured to win the points that mattered. From there on, the Italian became the aggressor and took the initiative, going a break up in the fourth set and holding a match point.

Alcaraz turned the tables with the most impressive showing of his maturity and resilience so far. The Spaniard may have benefited from a few of Sinner’s loose errors, but the fact that he was able to maintain that high a level throughout the match signalled just how great his talent is, and even greater is his self-belief.

The odds-on favourite for the title, surely.

Swiatek beats Pegula in straights

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has shown absolutely no signs of letting up this week in New York, getting past eighth seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6.

Pegula was the player of maximum pedigree Swiatek has faced so far, and the American’s redirection of pace on New York’s quick courts forced quite a challenge. The level of the serving was so poor that between the pair, in the second set, each of them held serve just once and broke five times each, before Swiatek one on the tiebreaker.

Swiatek prevailed by keeping her cool when it counted the most, in what was a streaky encounter ridden with its fair share of unforced errors. Pegula raised her level slightly in the second set, and Swiatek aptly responded.

Tiafoe makes history

Frances Tiafoe became the first black man to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Arthur Ashe, the man after whom the showpiece court at Flushing Meadows is named, by defeating ninth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

The American’s game and story gained recognition after he defeated Rafael Nadal in the fourth round, and his clean ball-striking and immense physicality were both on display on Wednesday. His serve has been particularly impressive this fortnight,

Ever the showman, Tiafoe will have an even greater stage for his semifinal, taking on the third seed and the biggest remaining name in the men’s draw in Alcaraz.

Sabalenka into the semis

Aryna Sabalenka’s powerful and enthralling game may have meandered for much of the past year, but at the US Open, she has shown glimpses of just how dominant it can be. In a repeat of the 2021 Wimbledon semifinal, the Belarusian downed former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 to book her place in a second consecutive US Open semifinal.

Sabalenka was brilliant on serve – despite developing notoriety for her double faults and shanked ones – and her power was no match for the Czech in the first set. Pliskova turned up the level in the second set, and the duo served out to a tiebreaker, where Sabalenka held her cool. Will be a big threat for Swiatek in the semifinal.