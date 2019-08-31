Toggle Menu
Watch: Novak Djokovic argues with spectator during practice, thanks him later for motivationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/us-open-novak-djokovic-fan-confrontation-5953403/

Watch: Novak Djokovic argues with spectator during practice, thanks him later for motivation

Novak Djokovic had a confrontation with a fan during a practice session on Friday with the Serbian appearing to say, "I'll come find you." After booking his pre-quarters spot, he thanked the fan.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures towards Denis Kudla of the United States in a third-round match on day five of the 2019 U.S. Open. (Source: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports)

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had a confrontation with a fan during a practice session on Friday with the Serbian appearing to say, “I’ll come find you,” before booking his pre-quarters spot and thanking the fan in his post-match press conference.

Defending champion Djokovic, who began his practice session two hours late, broke off from playing to engage with a fan through the see-through screens and can be heard saying, “Trust me, I’ll come find you.”

He reportedly also took issue with members of the crowd who cheered a double fault, firing back at them after he saved a break point.

Djokovic silenced concerns about his left shoulder as he breezed past American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-4 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium and book a meeting with Stan Wawrinka.

Not very willing to talk about the confrontation, Djokovic said that the fan unknowingly helped him in his third-round match against Kudla. “Just a little chat,” Djokovic replied when asked about the incident.

Advertising

READ | Roger Federer finds razor sharp touch, Serena Williams cruises into 4th round

When pressed further on his ‘come find you’ remark, Djokovic replied: “To have a drink. I liked the guy. I’m going to buy him a drink. We’ll keep it between us. But he definitely helped me. He doesn’t even know, but he did help me.”

“As I said, I’m not going to talk about it. I think he did me a favour. Even maybe he didn’t want to do me a favour, he did me a favour, big favour,” he added. “Night sessions, New York, crowd gets into it. A couple guys that had a couple of drinks more than I guess they were supposed to. But it was all good after.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android