Watch: Novak Djokovic argues with spectator during practice, thanks him later for motivation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had a confrontation with a fan during a practice session on Friday with the Serbian appearing to say, “I’ll come find you,” before booking his pre-quarters spot and thanking the fan in his post-match press conference.

Defending champion Djokovic, who began his practice session two hours late, broke off from playing to engage with a fan through the see-through screens and can be heard saying, “Trust me, I’ll come find you.”

He reportedly also took issue with members of the crowd who cheered a double fault, firing back at them after he saved a break point.

Oh wow.. Djokovic getting into a tiff with one of the fans in the middle of his warm-up. Not happy with something that was said. @BenRothenberg @bgtennisnation pic.twitter.com/cAXeMpj6s0 — Sridhar Natarajan (@sridinats) August 31, 2019

Djokovic silenced concerns about his left shoulder as he breezed past American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-4 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium and book a meeting with Stan Wawrinka.

Not very willing to talk about the confrontation, Djokovic said that the fan unknowingly helped him in his third-round match against Kudla. “Just a little chat,” Djokovic replied when asked about the incident.

When pressed further on his ‘come find you’ remark, Djokovic replied: “To have a drink. I liked the guy. I’m going to buy him a drink. We’ll keep it between us. But he definitely helped me. He doesn’t even know, but he did help me.”

“As I said, I’m not going to talk about it. I think he did me a favour. Even maybe he didn’t want to do me a favour, he did me a favour, big favour,” he added. “Night sessions, New York, crowd gets into it. A couple guys that had a couple of drinks more than I guess they were supposed to. But it was all good after.”