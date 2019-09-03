US Open: Nadal knocks Cilic out, Schwartzman upsets misfiring Zverev

Rafa Nadal faced his stiffest challenge yet at the U.S. Open but raised his game to beat Marin Cilic 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday and continue his quest for a fourth Flushing Meadows title.

The second-seeded Spaniard was in cruise control as he took the first set behind some superb serving and stout defence but the big-hitting Croatian battled back to snatch the second.

That was as good as it would get for Cilic, however, the momentum shifting decisively in Nadal’s favour when he jumped in the air to hit a spectacular overhead smash that electrified the crowd.

Cilic would double fault later in the game to give Nadal a 3-1 lead and he would never threaten again on a hot and humid night in New York, with Tiger Woods among the star-studded crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering on the Spaniard.

“It means a lot to me to have him supporting,” said Nadal.

“He’s an amazing inspiration, all the things that he accomplish in sport, the way that he managed to keep fighting that hard.”

Nadal fired a forehand winner on match point to seal the victory and make his 40th quarter-final at a Grand Slam event.

“For some moments in the second set I felt there was too many points in his hands,” said Nadal.

“He was pushing me back … after (the) second set I thought something needed to change.”

The 33-year-old has had a relatively stress-free time at the tournament so far, dropping just one set and getting a walkover in the second round.

Next up for the 18-time Grand Slam champion is a meeting with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who toppled Alexander Zverev in their round of 16 clash earlier in the day.

The diminutive Argentine has faced Nadal seven times and lost every meeting but has proven a difficult test in the slams, forcing the Spaniard to go four tough sets at the 2018 Australian and French Opens.

“He is one of the most talented players on our tour,” said Nadal, who sometimes trains with Schwartzman. “He has everything, amazing control, amazing speed.

“He has the ability to read very well your shots and to understand very well the game. Is not a surprise he is there.

“I know people can think that Zverev was favoured before that match. Honestly for me, today, Schwartzman was favoured.

“I saw him play a couple of matches during this tournament, he was playing great.

“I need to play my best in the next round to have the chance to be in that semi-finals.”

Nadal is on a collision course with third seed Roger Federer and could meet his old rival in Sunday’s final if both players advance. Federer faces Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters on Tuesday.

Berrettini beats Rublev to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Matteo Berrettini of Italy advanced to his first Grand Slam quarter-final by beating Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-4 7-6(6) at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Berrettini, seeded 24th, made use of his big forehand throughout the match, hitting 17 forehand winners on the Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

“My weapons were really good today,” said Berrettini who hit a total of 37 winners. “I was mixing up my tennis.”

The 43rd-ranked Rublev, with wins against Swiss pair Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka in Cincinnati last month, went into Monday’s match as the slight favorite.

But the Russian struggled with his first serve through most of the match, managing to get only 56% of first serves in and losing 67% of those he landed.

Berrettini faces the winner of Monday’s later match between France’s 13th seed Gael Monfils and Pablo Andujar of Spain.

Schwartzman upsets misfiring Zverev to reach quarters

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman dispatched a misfiring Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Monday after heaping more Grand Slam misery on the sixth-seeded German.

Schwartzman had not been on court for more than two hours in any of his previous matches and the number 20 seed was by far the fresher of the pair on a rainy day at Flushing Meadows, seeing off a weary Zverev in just over three hours.

It was Labor Day in the United States and Zverev, who had seen every one of his matches go to four sets or more, made hard work of his fourth round contest, committing 17 double faults.

The fatal mistake, however, came in the fourth set with Schwartzman up 4-2 and Zverev fighting to stay in the match when the German was slapped with a point penalty after directing an obscenity at his box that gave the Argentina a 5-2 lead.

The 22-year-old had earlier been given a warning for slamming the ball into the crowd.

“I mean, code violation is fine,” said Zverev. “He said he gave me a warning before. I didn’t hear it. Diego didn’t hear it. Most of the crowd didn’t hear it.

“I think the umpires next time should let me know about it.”

RACKET TALK

Zverev was a bit sheepish about the incident, explaining that he believed the up and coming young players needed to shut their mouths and let their play do the talking.

“There’s a lot of young guys that do things on the tennis court that maybe is not the best thing to do,” said Zverev. “I don’t want the next generation to be known for that.

“Let your tennis racket talk for you kind of.

“I hope some of the NextGen will kind of learn from the older guys like Roger (Federer) and Rafa (Nadal) who have been unbelievable over their career, really let their racket talk for them, not try to distract opponents, something like that.”

Regarded as an emerging talent and potential threat to the domination of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Zverev has so far failed to meet expectations, especially at Grand Slams where he has never been beyond the quarter-finals.

For Schwartzman the win was just his sixth in 28 attempts against a top-10 opponent, sending him through to the last eight at a major tournament for only the third time.

Schwartzman, who cruised into the fourth round without dropping a set, saw that run end quickly when Zverev grabbed the opener despite six double faults.

The Argentine had begun smartly with the early break to go up 2-0 only to have Zverev sweep the next five games on the way to taking the first set.

The second began the same way with Schwartzman snatching the early break but this time he did not squander the advantage, breaking the misfiring German twice more to level the contest.

Zverev had the first break in the third set but Schwartzman had the last by breaking the German at 5-4 to lead the match.

Schwartzman took a stranglehold on the contest by racing to a 4-0 lead then, after a brief fight back from Zverev, finished off his opponent on his second match point with a stinging forehand winner.