US Open: Rafa Nadal, Alexander Zverev advance to fourth round, Nick Kyrgios exits

Rafael Nadal cruised into the US Open fourth round with a business-like 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Chung Hyeon on Saturday. The three-times champion took control of the match when he broke the South Korean’s serve in the first set to grab a 4-2 lead and never looked back on a sun-soaked Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Next up for Nadal is a last 16-clash with 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who came out on top in his slugfest with John Isner on the Grandstand court. Nadal had been on the court for just over two hours prior to his third-round match after defeating John Millman in straight sets on Tuesday before getting a walkover into the third round when Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew.

The second-seeded Spaniard, who has been hampered by troublesome knees throughout his career, did not wear his usual tape on his legs during the match. “Tape is not working anymore,” he said with a smile during his on-court interview. “I am happy to be playing on hard courts and I am trying to play a little more aggressive.

Nadal will have his work cut out when he meets big-serving Cilic on Monday, who defeated Isner 7-5 3-6 7-6(6) 6-4. Nadal said the key was to toppling an opponent like Cilic was holding serve and making the most of his opportunities when receiving.

“Chances are not a lot, so you need to be ready to expect a very tough one,” he told reporters. “I need to be focused with my serve, as always. I need to be ready to accept the challenge that brings the competition in days like these ones. And I hope to be ready to play my highest level because that’s what I am going to need.”

Zverev secures spot in last 16

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time with a 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(3) win over Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene on Saturday.

Zverev, who is the next highest-seeded player left in the bottom half of the draw after Rafa Nadal, won six of the last seven points in the final-set tiebreak to close out the win.

The 22-year-old German fired down 25 aces and won 80% of his first-serve points as he improved his head-to-head record with Bedene to 4-0. Up next for Zverev, who could meet Nadal in the quarter-finals, will be either 20th seed Argentine Diego Schwartzman or American Tennys Sandgren.

Kyrgios sent packing as Rublev reaches last 16

Nick Kyrgios’ eventful US Open ended in the third round as Russian Andrey Rublev turned aside the fiery Australian 7-6(5) 7-6(5) 6-3 in a battle of big servers on Saturday. Rublev looked up to the task from the start and proved to be unflappable against Kyrgios, who complained to his team in the box several times about not being able to see and later said he took time adjusting to the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Australian seemed to have no issues with his vision on serve, however, at one point firing four consecutive aces in a 40-second game to force a first-set tiebreak. He saved two set points before sending a backhand just wide to lose the opener. Kyrgios got his only two break point chances while leading 3-2 in the second set but Rublev beat them both back.

The pair remained on serve to bring up another tiebreak and while Kyrgios jumped out to a 4-0 lead a determined Rublev took seven of the next eight points to snatch the set and grab control of the match.

“I had chances. I just didn’t take them,” said Kyrgios. “Nowhere near my best tennis, but it is what it is.” The final set was on serve until Rublev got the only break of the match and immediately consolidated for a 5-2 lead that sent him on his way.

Kyrgios lost despite powering down 30 aces to Rublev’s 12 and winning almost 90% of his first-serve points while saving three of the four break points he faced. “His serve is the best on tour. I was just trying to focus on me to serve also well to keep my serve and see if I win tiebreaks or not,” said Rublev. “Today was my day and I am happy.”

Rublev came into the year’s final Grand Slam with plenty of confidence after he earned the biggest win of his career when he beat Roger Federer in the third round at Cincinnati.

After making headlines this week for both his comments and on-court behaviour, Kyrgios avoided controversy on Saturday but did shout “whistleblower” in the direction of a line judge who had gone to the chair umpire to report foul language.

Rublev, who reached the New York quarter-final two years ago, will face Italian Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.