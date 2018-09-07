US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Women’s semi-finals: Serena Williams 5-2 Anastasija Sevastova in first set

US Open 2018 Live: Serena 2-2 *Sevastova (* denotes server)

Break point for Serena at 30-40. Crowd roaring in approval and anticipation as break point comes up for Serena with a Sevastova forehand error. But it is squandered with Serena slamming her backhand into the net. Backhand slices being employed by Sevastova to keep the ball low and taking away the advantage from Serena. Something Vinci had used so effectively in her win over Serena two years back. Serena, however, not going away and brings up another break point by moving forward and forcing the Latvian into finding a passing shot which doesn't come. Saved! Nice serve down the centre and Serena can't get it back. Another break point chance for Serena following a confident forehand passing shot. BREAK! Sevastova goes for a backhand drop shot but gets the contact all wrong. 2-2 in the first set