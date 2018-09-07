US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Women’s semi-finals: Serena Williams 5-2 Anastasija Sevastova in first set

US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Women’s singles semi-finals: Serena Williams fell one short at Wimbledon in equalling Margaret Court’s tally of 24 grand slam titles. She is on course to having a shot at that once again but before that she must overcome Anastasija Sevastova in the semi-finals of the US Open. In the second semi-final of the night, to be played under the roof, Naomia Osaka would look to deny an all-American final for a second year running when she takes on Madison Keys. Both Sevastova and Osaka are in the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time.
Live Blog
US Open 2018 Live, Women's Singles semi-finals Live Score and Updates:
US Open 2018, Women's singles semi-finals Live: Serena Williams, who is gunning for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, and rising Japanese talent Naomi Osaka are each a win away from meeting in what could prove to be a fascinating U.S. Open women's final. The next obstacle standing between Williams and a ninth trip to the final is rejuvenated Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in Thursday's first semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, before Osaka faces 2017 runner-up Madison Keys. The 20-year-old Osaka made a statement of intent by trouncing Lesia Tsurenko 6-1 6-1 in the quarter-finals, and will be out for revenge against Keys, who beat the Japanese at Flushing Meadows in 2016. (AP)
After 7 games in the first set:
Serena: 14 winners, 10 unforced errors.
Sevastova: 6 winners, 8 unforced errors.
HOLD! Confident and comfortable hold for Serena as she continues her impressive run of serving at the US Open. Overcoming that early blip, Serena smashes to hold at 15 and is now within a game of taking a set lead
Sevastova's first serve percentage noise diving and Serena crushing the second serves. From 40-15 ahead, Sevastova is back to deuce and getting her serve ploughed. Over 80% on first serve points won and miserable 25% on the second. Goes for a backhand drop but it hits the net to bring up break point. Serena with a confident forehand cross court winner for the break. Serena with four games in a row now and she leads 4-2.
Bit of pressure on the Serena serve but she comes out in flying colours with a gorgeous backhand winner past Sevastova who looked to move in at the net. Hold at 30 and it is on serve in the first set
Break point for Serena at 30-40. Crowd roaring in approval and anticipation as break point comes up for Serena with a Sevastova forehand error. But it is squandered with Serena slamming her backhand into the net. Backhand slices being employed by Sevastova to keep the ball low and taking away the advantage from Serena. Something Vinci had used so effectively in her win over Serena two years back. Serena, however, not going away and brings up another break point by moving forward and forcing the Latvian into finding a passing shot which doesn't come. Saved! Nice serve down the centre and Serena can't get it back. Another break point chance for Serena following a confident forehand passing shot. BREAK! Sevastova goes for a backhand drop shot but gets the contact all wrong. 2-2 in the first set
Serena gets on board with a hold at 30. Not still firing on all cylinders with errors coming in. But far more positive and convincing with the serve this time. 2-1 to Sevastova in the first set
HOLD! Sevastova with a comfortbale hold of serve. Drops one point and closes out the game with a backhand passing shot with Serena at the net. Not a convincing approach shot and Sevastova duly dispatches it
Serena Williams to get things underway in the women's singles semi-finals. Sevastova had practiced earlier in the day on this court. But, under the lights a different prospect altogether. Against Serena, a different aspect as well. Three errors in first four points by Serena brings up two break points. One saved with powerful serve out wide and then opening up the court before closing out the point with a smash. One more to save. Serena's angled backhand is called wide but Serena half-challenges and it has indeed taken the line. Replaying the point. BREAK! Serena's forehand goes long and Sevastova is 1-0 ahead in the first set
Sevastova first off through the tunnel and on court. She says, "Hope to play my tennis and see where it goes." Serena walks out next in her lavender version of her Nike "tutu" dress and looks relaxed when asked about how things will be with the roof closed. She says it is going to be tricky but will be same for both players.
Serena Williams' ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:First round: beat Magda Linette (Poland) 6-4 6-0Second round: beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-2 6-2Third Round: beat 16-Venus Williams (U.S.) 6-1 6-2Fourth Round: beat Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) 6-0 4-6 6-3Quarter-finals: beat 8-Karolina Pliskova
Anastasija Sevastova's ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:First round: beat Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-2 2-6 6-3Second round: beat Claire Liu (U.S.) 6-3 6-1Third Round: beat Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 4-6 6-1 6-2Fourth Round: beat 7-Elina Svitolina(Estonia) 6-3 1-6 6-0Quarter-finals: beat 3-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-2 6-3
What yo-yo of terrible weather in New York. Earlier, juniors matches resumed after a three-hour weather delay owing to temperatures reaching 32 degrees celsius. The extreme heat rule is in effect for a fourth straight day. Now, with thunderstorms on the horizon and things getting really dark, play has been suspended again.
In the doubles matches today, Mike Bryan and Jack Sock, who stepped in earlier this year to replace Bob who underwent hip injury, moved into the men's doubles finals with an 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4 win over the Colombian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. Named 'Team Brock', it is the 11th consecutive win in a Grand Slam match. They will face seventh-seeded Luke Kubot of Poland and Marcello Melo of Brazil, who won the day's first semifinal 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri.
Arthur Ashe Stadium's retractable roof will be shut for both the semifinals because the forecast calls for severe thunderstorms with strong winds. The USTA made the decision to close the arena about five hours before the first semifinal
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the US Open with focus tonight on the women's semifinals featuring Serena Williams, Anastasija Sevastova, Naomia Osaka and Madison Keys. Two players who are household names and two who are looking to become one. First up on Arthur Ashe will be Serena and Sevastova which will be followd by Osaka against Keys.