US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Men’s semi-finals: Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro, Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori

US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Men’s semifinals: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to set up a 53rd meeting in the US Open final on Sunday. But looking to disrupt that script would be former champion Juan Martin Del Potro and former finalist Kei Nishikori. Looking for 18th grand slam title, Nadal takes on Del Potro first in the men’s singles semifinals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium having surpassed the gruelling challenge posed by Dominic Thiem in the previous round. It will be followed by two-time champion Novak Djokovic facing Nishikori with the Japanese hoping to emulate the success of countrywoman Naomi Osaka.
Live Blog
US Open 2018 Live, Men's Singles semifinals Live Score and Updates:
US Open 2018 Live, Men's Singles semifinal live: Defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal and twice winner Novak Djokovic are one victory away from renewing their rivalry in the final with both expected to get through their semis. Nadal, who survived a grueling late-night battle with Austrian Dominic Thiem in punishing humidity to reach the last four, has a commanding 11-5 career record against Del Potro with his last loss coming in the semis at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In Friday’s other semi-final, Djokovic will try to extend the form that has seen him win 24 of his last 26 matches, an impressive run that includes titles at Wimbledon and the US Open tune-up event in Cincinnati. He has a 14-2 record against Nishikori, whose last victory over the Serb came in the 2014 U.S. Open semi-finals. (Reuters)
Minutes away from Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro taking court in the men's semi-final. Better weather today than what has been seen in the last two weeks at Queens. Who will win?
Rafael Nadal's ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS
First round: beat David Ferrer (Spain) 6-3 3-4 Ferrer retired
Second round: beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-3 6-4 6-2
Third Round: beat 27-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 5-7 7-5 7-6(7) 7-6(3)
Fourth Round: beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-3 6-3 6-7(6) 6-4
Quarter-finals: beat 9-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 0-6 6-4 7-5 6-7(4) 7-6(5)
Juan Martin Del Potro's ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:
First round: beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-0 6-3 6-4
Second round: beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 7-6(4)
Third Round: beat 31-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-5 7-6(6) 6-3
Fourth Round: beat 20-Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-3 6-3 6-1
Quarter-finals: beat 11-John Isner (U.S.) 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2
Novak Djokovic warming up on Arthur Ashe Stadium
All four players are past finalists at Flushing Meadows, the first time that's happened at the US Open since 2011. Nadal beat del Potro in last year's semifinals and then routed Kevin Anderson in the final for his third title. Not since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004-08 has a man won consecutive titles at the final Grand Slam of the season.
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the US Open with focus now on men's singles semifinals featuring Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro before Novak Djokovic step up to face off with Kei Nishikori. Nadal and Del Potro have met twice this year in a slam and both times the Spaniard has come out o top. Will the streak continue?