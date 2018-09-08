US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Men’s semi-finals: Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro, Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori

US Open 2018 Live: Rafael Nadal progressed to the semifinals following a five set win over Dominic Thiem. (Source: AP)

US Open 2018 Live, Men's Singles semifinal live: Defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal and twice winner Novak Djokovic are one victory away from renewing their rivalry in the final with both expected to get through their semis. Nadal, who survived a grueling late-night battle with Austrian Dominic Thiem in punishing humidity to reach the last four, has a commanding 11-5 career record against Del Potro with his last loss coming in the semis at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In Friday’s other semi-final, Djokovic will try to extend the form that has seen him win 24 of his last 26 matches, an impressive run that includes titles at Wimbledon and the US Open tune-up event in Cincinnati. He has a 14-2 record against Nishikori, whose last victory over the Serb came in the 2014 U.S. Open semi-finals. (Reuters)