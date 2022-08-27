scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

US Open defending champion Emma Raducanu left in tears at practice session

The defending champion played down the uncomfortable practice session, saying she just had "one of those weird days".

mma Raducanu, of Britain, plays during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament. (AP)

Emma Raducanu said she’s ready for the next week’s US Open and vowed to give her best despite appearing tearful at one stage during a near two-hour practice on Friday night.

The defending champion played down the uncomfortable practice session, saying she just had “one of those weird days”.

‘I had a few small things, got a couple blisters, a bit of a niggle here and there,’ she said in a press conference.

‘It’s just one of those weird days where you feel a bit like nothing, you just feel a bit out of it.
‘Can’t really explain myself, to be honest. I mean, I have no concerns of an issue, no.’

Raducanu, 19, seemed to be struggling with a wrist injury and appeared to be upset at one point but said there was nothing seriously wrong with her before her opening match against Alize Cornet.

“It was one of those blips where you don’t know what is going on,” she said.

The British number one Raducanu, who is seeded 11th, plays France’s world number 37 Cornet in Tuesday’s night session on Louis Armstrong Stadium

Despite looking stressed and a tad uncomfortable, Raducanu insisted there’s no pressure on her ahead of the tournament.

Advertisement

‘I think you guys are thinking probably more about pressure and ranking than me. As I said last year, I’m just going to do things my way,’ she said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Practising with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, Raducanu hit for 40 minutes before taking a prolonged break and pointing towards the lower part of her right arm.

However, she then resumed and ultimately completed her allotted time in what were hot and steamy temperatures, while not looking entirely happy, especially when it came to serving.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
Advertisement

This all played out under the watchful gaze of current coach Dimitry Tursunov and physio Will Herbert.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:19:06 am
Next Story

‘Proudly associate myself with RSS’: Amid ‘puppet’ barbs, Karnataka CM Bommai hits back at Opposition

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

A revolutionary, a 1965 protest & the link to Pune’s dhol-tasha tradition
Know Your City

A revolutionary, a 1965 protest & the link to Pune’s dhol-tasha tradition

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Premium
'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers
Supertech demolition

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News