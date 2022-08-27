US Open defending champion Emma Raducanu left in tears at practice session

Emma Raducanu said she’s ready for the next week’s US Open and vowed to give her best despite appearing tearful at one stage during a near two-hour practice on Friday night.

The defending champion played down the uncomfortable practice session, saying she just had “one of those weird days”.

‘I had a few small things, got a couple blisters, a bit of a niggle here and there,’ she said in a press conference.

Uh-oh… hoping it's not as concerning as it appeared for Emma Raducanu in her first practice session at Flushing Meadows – shot for @ShutterstockNow @shutterstock #raducanu #USOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/2mWAl3uQk6 — Javier Garcia (@JavierGarciaBPI) August 26, 2022

‘It’s just one of those weird days where you feel a bit like nothing, you just feel a bit out of it.

‘Can’t really explain myself, to be honest. I mean, I have no concerns of an issue, no.’

Raducanu, 19, seemed to be struggling with a wrist injury and appeared to be upset at one point but said there was nothing seriously wrong with her before her opening match against Alize Cornet.

“It was one of those blips where you don’t know what is going on,” she said.

The British number one Raducanu, who is seeded 11th, plays France’s world number 37 Cornet in Tuesday’s night session on Louis Armstrong Stadium

Despite looking stressed and a tad uncomfortable, Raducanu insisted there’s no pressure on her ahead of the tournament.

‘I think you guys are thinking probably more about pressure and ranking than me. As I said last year, I’m just going to do things my way,’ she said.

Practising with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, Raducanu hit for 40 minutes before taking a prolonged break and pointing towards the lower part of her right arm.

However, she then resumed and ultimately completed her allotted time in what were hot and steamy temperatures, while not looking entirely happy, especially when it came to serving.

This all played out under the watchful gaze of current coach Dimitry Tursunov and physio Will Herbert.