Monday, Sep 05, 2022

US Open Day 7: Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev; Berrettini needs 5 to move into quarters; Gauff, Jabeur cruise

All the notable results from day 7 of the 2022 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev, left, of Russia, and Nick Kyrgios, right, of Australia, greet each other after Kyrgios won the match during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships. (AP)

One of the biggest upsets of the US Open so far took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, as Australia’s Nick Kyrgios took down World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Medvedev did not have a great buildup to the Open, but his matches in the first week suggested he was in good form. Against Kyrgios though, he was consistently out-powered and out-manoeuvered.

The Australian, who received a good bit of fortune in the draw on his way to Wimbledon, has looked like he has something to prove. Two wins in less then a month over the World No. 1 may be proof enough. His big-serving and aggressive game has worked well on the quick courts in New York this year. Got Russia’s Karen Khachanov next.

Berrettini gets past Davidovich Fokina test

Undoubtedly one of the most consistent best-of-five players in the world at the moment, Matteo Berrettini tapped into those reserves to get past Spain’s brightly talented Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The Italian was broken at the very start, which lost him the first set before his reset allowed him to dictate proceedings for the next two sets. His unbridled power, both in serve and ground strokes, were on show. The Spaniard broke early in the fourth though, taking the set with some solid serving himself, before the fifth proved too much as he folded.

With Medvedev out, Berrettini is one of the big favourites to reach the final, and has a mouthwatering quarterfinal against French Open finalist Casper Ruud lined up next. The duo have some of the best forehands on tour, and those crosscourt exchanges will be a sight to see.

Gauff, Jabeur and keep up momentum

America’s Coco Gauff continued to show exemplary consistency in her game, getting past China’s Shuai Zhang 7-5, 7-5.

Gauff became the youngest player since 1998 to reach at least the fourth round at each Major, and she will be looking to back up her big result at Roland Garros where she reached the final.

She was 3-5 down in the second set, and showed plenty of grit and confidence to win four games in a row and round out the win.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Ons Jabeur got over her poor start, which saw her 2-5 down in the first set, to win 7-6, 6-4 to book her place in another Grand Slam quarterfinal.

It has helped the Tunisian that she has slipped under the radar ever since reaching the Wimbledon final, and she’s looking like a good pick to go all the way in New York. Got Ajla Tomljanovic – vanquisher of Serena Williams – next.

The rest of the field

Casper Ruud def. Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2

Ajla Tomljanovic def. Liudmila Samsonova 7-6, 6-1

Karen Khachanov def. Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

Caroline Garcia def. Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4, 6-1

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:41:25 am
