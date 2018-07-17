US Open champions to get 3.8 million USD each; total prize money to 53 million USD

Follow Us:
The US Tennis Association said Tuesday that other increases include $700,000 for the winning teams in men's and women's doubles, and a total of more than $3 million in prize money for qualifying.

The US Open women’s and men’s singles champions will each get $3.8 million and the Grand Slam tennis tournament’s total prize money will rise to $53 million.

The US Tennis Association said Tuesday that other increases include $700,000 for the winning teams in men’s and women’s doubles, and a total of more than $3 million in prize money for qualifying.

Last year’s singles champions won $3.7 million apiece, and the tournament’s full payout for all events was a then-record $50.4 million.

The USTA says U.S. Open prize money has increased 57 percent since 2013.

Main-draw matches at the year’s last major championship begin on Aug. 27.

