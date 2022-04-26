scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
US Open champion Raducanu parts ways with coach

The 19-year-old British player said Tuesday she's seeking “a new training model” despite rising to a career-high ranking of No. 11 this week after reaching the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open.

By: AP |
Updated: April 26, 2022 7:07:17 pm
Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her WTA Tour, quarterfinal tennis match against Poland's Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, April, 22, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has parted ways with coach Torben Beltz six months after hiring him.

The 19-year-old British player said Tuesday she’s seeking “a new training model” despite rising to a career-high ranking of No. 11 this week after reaching the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open.

“I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over last half a year,” Raducanu said in a statement. “He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together. I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the (British tennis federation) supporting in the interim.”

Raducanu split from coach Andrew Richardson after last year’s U.S. Open — where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title — and later hired Beltz, former coach of three-time major champion Angelique Kerber, saying she wanted someone with tour experience.

Raducanu is scheduled to play at the Madrid Open this week.

