Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

US Open chair umpire Carlos Ramos says he is ‘fine’

The International Tennis Federation has defended Ramos for his actions during the final. The U.S. Open fined Williams for her three code violations.

By: AP | Published: September 12, 2018 6:44:16 pm
US Open 2018 Ramos has been assigned to officiate the Davis Cup semifinal matches between the United States and Croatia. (Source: File)
Related News

The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final has spoken publicly for the first time since the match, saying he is “fine.”

Ramos, who is from Portugal, spoke briefly to Portuguese newspaper Tribuna Expresso this week.

“I’m fine, given the circumstances,” Ramos said, according to the newspaper. “It’s a delicate situation, but umpiring `a la carte’ doesn’t exist. Don’t worry about me.”

The newspaper said Ramos received hundreds of messages of support from family, colleagues, players and former players. He said he has avoided social media and only reads “balanced” articles about the incident. He also refrained from going out the day after the final to avoid problems, according to the report.

The International Tennis Federation has defended Ramos for his actions during the final. The U.S. Open fined Williams for her three code violations.

The WTA later called for equal treatment of all tennis players and coaching to be allowed across the sport.

Ramos has been assigned to officiate the Davis Cup semifinal matches between the United States and Croatia, a best-of-five series which begins Friday and ends Sunday in Zadar, Croatia.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 