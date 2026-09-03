From Osaka’s Iverson tribute to Serena’s catsuit: How fashion defined US Open

L-R: Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Maria Sharapova, and Naomi Osaka: four tennis icons who made fashion as memorable as their matches at the US Open. (Reuters/AP)

Aditi Anand

Naomi Osaka arrived at the 2026 US Open carrying her own headlines.

For her opening match, Osaka entered Arthur Ashe Stadium in a hooded gown covered with newspaper clippings about her career. Underneath, her basketball-inspired outfit, cornrows, headband and arm sleeves paid tribute to NBA great Allen Iverson.

Carlos Alcaraz attracted attention for an unintended reason when his loose-fitting Nike tank top repeatedly shifted during his match, exposing part of his chest.

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From acid-wash denim to Hollywood-inspired dresses, these five players showed how fashion can become part of the US Open story.

Naomi Osaka’s tribute to Allen Iverson

Osaka wore a custom hooded gown by Who Decides War featuring moments from her career. When she removed it, an all-black, basketball-inspired playing kit was revealed.