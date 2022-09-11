US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Updates: Iga Swiatek takes on Ons Jabeur for title

US Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming and Updates:

Swiatek was a big critic of the US Open using lighter, regular duty balls for women, as opposed to the extra regular duty balls for the men. (AP/PTI)

To a casual viewer, Swiatek’s route to the final makes sense. She was unbelievably dominant on tour for the first half of the season and is the undisputed World No. 1. But her run at the Open this year has been a stark departure from her early-season dominance.

If Swiatek needed a wider range of strategy and grit against other opponents, she will need to use a lot of those attributes against the kind of serving form Jabeur has been in. The Tunisian has risen steadily this year, coming off a Wimbledon runner-up finish squandering a one-set lead, and her serve has done a lot of damage this fortnight. (READ MORE)