Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Updates: Iga Swiatek takes on Ons Jabeur for title

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, 2022 US Open Women's Singles Final Live Updates: Iga Swiatek tries to win her third Grand Slam title while Ons Jabeur gets a second straight chance to win her first.

By: Sports Desk
September 11, 2022 12:31:20 am
US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final, Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Live Updates: Iga Swiatek tries to win her third Grand Slam title, while Ons Jabeur gets a second straight chance to win her first. The top-ranked Swiatek won her second French Open title in June, part of her stretch of nine consecutive finals won in straight sets.

One of them was in Rome, where she routed Jabeur 6-2, 6-2. A victory would make her the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a season. The native of Poland is the first No. 1 seed to reach the final in Flushing Meadows since Williams did it that year. The fifth-seeded Jabeur made her first major final appearance at Wimbledon and now tries again to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era. The Tunisian has dropped just one set in the tournament.

Follow Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live updates from below.

Live Blog

Swiatek was a big critic of the US Open using lighter, regular duty balls for women, as opposed to the extra regular duty balls for the men. (AP/PTI)

To a casual viewer, Swiatek’s route to the final makes sense. She was unbelievably dominant on tour for the first half of the season and is the undisputed World No. 1. But her run at the Open this year has been a stark departure from her early-season dominance.

If Swiatek needed a wider range of strategy and grit against other opponents, she will need to use a lot of those attributes against the kind of serving form Jabeur has been in. The Tunisian has risen steadily this year, coming off a Wimbledon runner-up finish squandering a one-set lead, and her serve has done a lot of damage this fortnight. (READ MORE)

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:31:20 am