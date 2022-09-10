US Open 2022 Semi-finals Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz or Frances Tiafoe, who will join Ruud in the final?

US Open 2022 Semi-finals, Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe Live Updates: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will go up against No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the runner-up in 2006. To get to the semis, Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes while Tiafoe beat No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 behind the backing of a boisterous crowd.
On Saturday, the crowd will be with the local favourite Tiafoe, who is much the fresher player after wrapping up his quarterfinal quickly on Wednesday. Alcaraz, meanwhile, had stayed on court to sign autographs and interact with fans well past 3 am, and with all post-match routines, would not have gone to bed until the early hours of the morning But despite spending more than 10 hours on court in his last two matches, Alcaraz looks fresh and raring to go. He will be the World No. 1 if he wins the title on Sunday – for which he has now become the overwhelming favourite – but even if he does not, there is little doubt that the 19-year-old has arrived, and is able to produce his best on the game’s biggest stage.
Follow all the live action below:
Carlos Alcaraz is the on-paper favourite. Frances Tiafoe is the crowd favourite. Who will come out on top?
