US Open 2022 Semi-finals Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz or Frances Tiafoe, who will join Ruud in the final?

Friday, Sep 09, 2022
By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 10, 2022 4:47:02 am
US Open 2022 Semi-finals, Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe Live Updates: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will go up against No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the runner-up in 2006. To get to the semis, Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes while Tiafoe beat No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 behind the backing of a boisterous crowd.

On Saturday, the crowd will be with the local favourite Tiafoe, who is much the fresher player after wrapping up his quarterfinal quickly on Wednesday. Alcaraz, meanwhile, had stayed on court to sign autographs and interact with fans well past 3 am, and with all post-match routines, would not have gone to bed until the early hours of the morning But despite spending more than 10 hours on court in his last two matches, Alcaraz looks fresh and raring to go. He will be the World No. 1 if he wins the title on Sunday – for which he has now become the overwhelming favourite – but even if he does not, there is little doubt that the 19-year-old has arrived, and is able to produce his best on the game’s biggest stage.

Follow all the live action below:

Live Blog

04:47 (IST)10 Sep 2022
US Open 2022 Semi-finals, Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe Live: Match start imminent

Carlos Alcaraz is the on-paper favourite. Frances Tiafoe is the crowd favourite. Who will come out on top?

04:25 (IST)10 Sep 2022
US Open 2022 men's semifinals: ICYMI: Casper Ruud makes it to the final

Ruud has had an unbelievable braekthrough year, which saw him reach the French Open final. With a four-set win over Russia's Karen Khachanov, the Norwegian reaches his second Major final of the year, becoming one of only two players (Rafael Nadal) to do that. Big moves - he'll be the World No. 1 if he wins the title, and if Alcaraz loses, regardless.

04:15 (IST)10 Sep 2022
US Open 2022 men's semifinals: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the Indian Express' live coverage of the second men's semifinal of the 2022 US Open. Third seed Carlos Alcaraz may be the crowd favourite everywhere else in the world, but America's Frances Tiafoe will be the one the New York City faithful will be cheering for at Flushing Meadows. Stay tuned.

US Open 2022 Semi-finals Live Streaming and Updates: 

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, right, shakes hands with Jannik Sinner, of Italy, after Alcaraz won their match in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Well into the fifth hour and the fourth set of his US Open quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner, in what was already a high-quality, high-octane encounter, Carlos Alcaraz proved exactly why he has been touted as men’s tennis’ next superstar.

The 19-year-old was much the better player in the early stages of the match, winning the first set. But Sinner, two years his senior, weathered the storm brilliantly to go into the lead. He targeted Alcaraz’s weaknesses in the second set more, and despite the Spaniard hitting 16 winners and just 5 unforced errors in the third, Sinner raised his level enough at the back end of the set to break back and force a tiebreaker, which he won 7-0. Alcaraz had set points in both the second and third set, but Sinner led 2-1. (READ MORE)

