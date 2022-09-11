US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud match live?

US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are all set to take on each other in a high-stakes US Open 2022 singles final on Sunday night. The winner will claim his first Grand Slam title and also become the new World No. 1; an opportunity to achieve two huge milestones at once. In a first-of-its-kind match at the US Open, Alcaraz and Ruud will be vying to take the next step in their tennis careers, at great cost to the other.

US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming details

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s singles final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s singles final will be played on Monday, September 12, 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s singles final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s singles final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s singles final be live telecast in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s singles final will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s singles final be live streamed in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s singles final will be live streamed on Hotstar.

