Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

US Open 2022 Final Live streaming Details: When and where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur match online

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open 2022 Final Live Streaming, When and Where to watch Live Telecast: Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Ons Jabeur in the summit clash.

US Open 2022 | Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur | US Open women’s singles Finals Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Live Telecast

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, 2022 US Open women’s singles final Live Streaming Details: Iga Swiatek tries to win her third Grand Slam title, while Ons Jabeur gets a second straight chance to win her first.

The top-ranked Swiatek won her second French Open title in June, part of her stretch of nine consecutive finals won in straight sets. A victory would make her the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a season.

The native of Poland is the first No. 1 seed to reach the final in Flushing Meadows since Williams did it that year. The fifth-seeded Jabeur made her first major final appearance at Wimbledon and now tries again to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era.

Here are all the live streaming details of the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur:

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final will take place on Sunday, 1:30 AM IST, September 11.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final be broadcasted live in India?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final will be broadcasted live via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final be live streamed in India?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final will be live streamed via Sony Sports Network.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:25:41 am
