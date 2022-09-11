US Open 2022 Final Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud for 1st Slam title, No. 1 ranking

US Open 2022 Final Live, Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Live Score Streaming and Updates: The stakes could not be higher in Sunday’s Flushing Meadows final between Spanish teenage phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz and Norwegian Casper Ruud, with the U.S. Open trophy and the world number one ranking awaiting the winner. Norwegian Casper Ruud reached his second Grand Slam final this year, beating Russian Karen Khachanov.

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest man in a final at Flushing Meadows since Pete Sampras won the 1990 U.S. Open at 19, and the youngest in any major title match since Nadal won the 2005 French Open at that age. Who will win tonight?

Follow Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 Final Live Updates below