Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
US Open 2022 Final Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud for 1st Slam title, No. 1 ranking

By: Sports Desk
September 11, 2022 12:30:31 am
US Open 2022 Final Live, Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Live Score Streaming and Updates: The stakes could not be higher in Sunday’s Flushing Meadows final between Spanish teenage phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz and Norwegian Casper Ruud, with the U.S. Open trophy and the world number one ranking awaiting the winner. Norwegian Casper Ruud reached his second Grand Slam final this year, beating Russian Karen Khachanov.

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest man in a final at Flushing Meadows since Pete Sampras won the 1990 U.S. Open at 19, and the youngest in any major title match since Nadal won the 2005 French Open at that age. Who will win tonight?

Live Blog

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:30:31 am