US Open 2021 Women’s Final Live Score: Emma Raducanu 2-0 Leylah Fernandez

US Open 2021 Women’s Final, Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez Live Score Updates: In a first, two unseeded players — Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez — will face each other in the US Open women’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York on Sunday. This is the first Grand Slam final to be contested by two teenagers since the 1999 US Open title clash.
The 18-year-old Raducanu, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, has beaten the likes of Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic on her way to her first major final. On the other hand, Canada’s Fernandez has defeated four consecutive ranked opponents, including three in the top-five. Previously, the pair have clashed in the second round of the 2018 Wimbledon juniors with Raducanu emerging victorious by 6-2, 6-4. The first British woman to reach a major final since 1977, Raducanu can jump to 24th in the rankings with her first title while the left-handed Fernandez can make her top-20 debut by winning the US Open.
Raducanu serves first in the final! Fernandez wins the first point but the British teen races to 40-15 after winning three straight points, using her powerful serve. She fails to clear the next point but a strong backhand seals the first game.
After answering some questions at court-side, Raducanu and Fernandez walk out in front of a packed Arthur Ashe.
Leylah Fernandez: 12 hours and 45 minutes
Emma Raducanu: 7 hours and 42 minutes
Emma Raducanu, 18, is set to face Leylah Fernandez, 19, in some time now. It's the first women's final between two teenagers at any major since the 1999 US Open, when 17-year-old Serena Williams defeated 18-year-old Martina Hingis.
Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury won their first US Open mixed doubles title after beating Marcelo Arevalo and Giuliana Olmos 7-5, 6-2 in the summit clash. Salisbury won the men's doubles title with Rajeev Ram on Friday.
