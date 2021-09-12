US Open 2021 Women’s Final Live Score: Emma Raducanu 2-0 Leylah Fernandez

US Open 2021 Women's Final LIVE: Emma Raducanu (L) and Leylah Fernandez (R) are both teenagers.

US Open 2021 Women’s Final, Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez Live Score Updates: In a first, two unseeded players — Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez — will face each other in the US Open women’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York on Sunday. This is the first Grand Slam final to be contested by two teenagers since the 1999 US Open title clash.