US Open 2021 Semi-Final, Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Live: Start of play delayed

US Open 2021 Men’s Semi-Final, Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Live Updates: Novak Djokovic will be eyeing to take one step further in his quest for the first men’s singles calendar Grand Slam in 52 years and record-breaking 21st major when he takes on Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist Alexander Zverev in the US Open semi-finals on Saturday.
The 34-year-old Serb, who already has this year’s Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon crowns in his bag, is trying to be the first man to sweep the major crowns in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969. But Djokovic’s last-four showdown is against fourth seed Zverev, who emerged victorious in their last meeting at the semi-final stage of the Tokyo Olympics in July. In New York, Djokovic overcame Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 at the quarter-final stage, while the 24-year-old German enjoyed a comfortable win over Lloyd Harris in the quarter-final, winning 7-6(8), 6-3, 6-4.
Scroll down for live updates-
According to various reports the delay is because US President Joe Biden is en route to New York for 9/11 memorials. Both the players warming up inside.
Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969.
Shots, yes, but also mind - Ask other tennis players what makes Novak Djokovic great, what has pushed him to the brink of the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man in more than a half-century, and the responses might include a mention of the way he returns serves or his ability to cover the court or his two-handed backhand. And so on. What they also invariably praise are his mental strength and physical stamina, his focus and his fitness, especially when it comes to the best-of-five-set format used at the major tournaments where he is 26-0 in 2021 heading into his U.S. Open semifinal against Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev on Friday.
Novak Djokovic is 26-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2021, moving him two victories from being the first man to win all four major tennis championships in one season since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia who is ranked No. 1, won seven matches at the Australian Open, seven at the French Open and seven at Wimbledon to collect those trophies. Now he has added five wins at the U.S. Open as he heads into his semifinal against Alexander Zverev on Friday. A title at Flushing Meadows also would give Djokovic 21 career majors, breaking a tie for the men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded second, defeated a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to head to his third Grand Slam final. He is still on course towards lifting his first major trophy. | READ |
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the US Open men's singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. The winner of the contest will face Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final. Stay tuned for more updates!