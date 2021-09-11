US Open 2021 Men’s Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 2-1 Medvedev

Who said what...

Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to play in his first Slam semi-final. “I need to step up and be confident,” the Canadian said. “I need to try to put pressure on him. But it’s going to be tough. I need to be ready for his best.”

Daniil Medvedev, who lost this year’s Australian Open final and the 2019 US Open final, seeks his first major. “I have this experience. I’m not going to be tight,” he said. “If I play well, it’s going to be not easy for my opponent.”