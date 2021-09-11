scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read
Live now

US Open 2021 Men’s Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 2-1 Medvedev

US Open 2021 Men's Semi-Final, Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Updates: The 25-year-old Russian is eyeing his second Grand Slam final of the year.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 11, 2021 1:37:15 am
US Open 2021 Semi-Final, US Open 2021US Open 2021 Men's Singles Semi-Finals LIVE: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev.

US Open 2021 Men’s Semi-Final, Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev Live Updates: Daniil Medvedev will be eyeing his second Grand Slam final of the year when he locks horns with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open semi-finals on Saturday.

The 25-year-old second seed has been in stellar form so far, registering routine victories over Richard Gasquet, Dominik Koepfer, Pablo Andujar, and Dan Evans. While Medvedev defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarter-finals, his Canadian opponent reached the last-four stage on the back of a Carlos Alcaraz walkover. Earlier, Auger-Aliassime scrapped out victories over Frances Tiafoe and Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth and third rounds respectively. Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime have played each other only once at the Canadian Masters in 2018, with the Russian emerging victorious in three sets.

Live Blog

US Open 2021 Semi-Final, Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev Live Updates:

01:30 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 1-0 Medvedev

Auger-Aliassime shows yet again that he can hold his serve. But the question is... can he break in the second set?

01:23 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Auger-Aliassime 4-6 Medvedev

Medvedev draws first blood! The crowd cheers in the beginning as the Canadian goes up by two points, but it's no problem for the 2019 US Open finalist. He turns things around from 0-30, picks up four straight points and goes one up!

01:15 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Auger-Aliassime 3-4 Medvedev

There it is, the first break of the contest! Medvedev takes the upper-hand in a crucial juncture of the first set. Auger-Aliassime completely dominated and now the 21-year-old has to find a crack in the Russian's serve. Interesting.

01:09 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Auger-Aliassime 3-3 Medvedev

No doubt about it so far! Medvedev is wrapping up his serves quickly... much like last time, he seals his third game of the first set from a 40-15 lead. Auger-Aliassime has to experiment a little to find the crucial break against the second seed.

00:59 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Auger-Aliassime 2-1 Medvedev

After Medvedev wrapped up his first game on his serve, Auger-Aliassime continues with his. He goes up 30-15 but after a baseline rally with his opponent, it's 30-30! But he bounces back, picks up two points and holds.

00:53 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Auger-Aliassime 1-0 Medvedev

Auger-Aliassime starts things off in the semi-final! He races to two quick points but the experienced Medvedev pulls two back to make it 30-30, the latest with a delightful backhand. The Canadian goes one up but a double fault makes it deuce! After two deuces, he does hold in the end and that's the end of the first game at the Arthur Ashe Stadium!

00:40 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime warming up...

Finally, the semi-finalists are on the court! Both Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime are warming up now...

00:25 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Auger-Aliassime's road to last four...

RD128: bt Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8)

RD64: bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-2

RD32: bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18) 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

RD16: bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-4

QF: bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6-3, 3-1, retired

00:20 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Medvedev's road to last four...

RD128: bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

RD64: bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2

RD32: bt Pablo Andujar (ESP) 6-0, 6-4, 6-3

RD16: bt Daniel Evans (GBR x24) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

QF: bt Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5

00:15 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Who said what...

Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to play in his first Slam semi-final. “I need to step up and be confident,” the Canadian said. “I need to try to put pressure on him. But it’s going to be tough. I need to be ready for his best.”

Daniil Medvedev, who lost this year’s Australian Open final and the 2019 US Open final, seeks his first major. “I have this experience. I’m not going to be tight,” he said. “If I play well, it’s going to be not easy for my opponent.”

00:00 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Ram, Salisbury crowned men's doubles champions!

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury claim the 2021 men's doubles title, defeating Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 3-6, 6-2, 6-2!

00:00 (IST)11 Sep 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the men's singles semi-final of the US Open between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev. Both the players are vying for their first Grand Slam title. Stay tuned for more!

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd